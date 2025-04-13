Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 277.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,049 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $21.08 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

