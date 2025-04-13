Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 7.1 %

IFRA stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

