Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 32,034 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 0.8% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 208,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

