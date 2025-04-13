Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 17.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 1,548,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 531,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37.

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

