Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,566,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

