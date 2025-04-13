Sanders Capital LLC Sells 890 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

