Sanders Capital LLC Has $303.11 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Humana worth $303,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Humana by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.60.

Humana Stock Up 1.6 %

HUM stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.65. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.