Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.