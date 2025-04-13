Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
