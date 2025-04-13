SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $191,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,779,000 after acquiring an additional 352,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,889,000 after buying an additional 151,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $90.15 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

