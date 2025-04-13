SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after buying an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTEB stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

