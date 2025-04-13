SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

