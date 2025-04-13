SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 113,442 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,442 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

