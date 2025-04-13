SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,194 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $353.62 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.97. The stock has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

