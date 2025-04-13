Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 85,182 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,139,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,823,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,904,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after buying an additional 520,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 196,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

