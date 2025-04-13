Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $465.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.