Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

