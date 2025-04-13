Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.35 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after buying an additional 674,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

