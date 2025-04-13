Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,252,000 after buying an additional 241,907 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,431,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 602.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

