Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $14.85 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $236.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

