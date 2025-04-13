Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 153,101 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $375,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

