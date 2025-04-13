Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,894 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,737,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,549,000 after acquiring an additional 286,894 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 213,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

