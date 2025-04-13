Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,732,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,593,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.54 and its 200 day moving average is $267.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

