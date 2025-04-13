Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,940,000 after acquiring an additional 536,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,312,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,621,000 after acquiring an additional 426,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 86,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,039,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 463,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,511,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.35 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

