Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 617,718 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 617,718 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.96%.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

