Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,129 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,129 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of APi Group worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $125,407,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,028,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,926 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 253,039 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APG opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

