Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 169,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of BioLife Solutions worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.90 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.93.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,400. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 25,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $582,067.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,223.72. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $1,676,533. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

