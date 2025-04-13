Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.05 Million Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of COPT Defense Properties worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CDP opened at $25.59 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.92.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.19%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

