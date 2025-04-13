Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.90 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of NMI worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NMI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in NMI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

