Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,443,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 203,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of XENE opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,731. The trade was a 34.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

