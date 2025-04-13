Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,640 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,208 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Tapestry worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Tapestry by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 1,792.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,652,100.29. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

