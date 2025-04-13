Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $21.58.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 191,412,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,901,131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,001,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,935,000 after buying an additional 4,220,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,233,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,515,000 after buying an additional 3,460,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,337,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after buying an additional 2,221,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,783,000 after buying an additional 1,873,415 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.