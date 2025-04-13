Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Price

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

NYSE:CCI opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

