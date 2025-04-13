Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 94,027 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,027 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $41,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,707,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $88,166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after acquiring an additional 517,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 626,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,586,000 after purchasing an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

