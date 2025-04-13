Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,260 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $67,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $554.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.99 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

