Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 23,428 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $73,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

