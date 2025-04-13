Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 188,697 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188,697 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Allstate worth $58,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Allstate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $192.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.18. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $212.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

