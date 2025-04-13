Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,411 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.52% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $60,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $135,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,100,000 after buying an additional 1,322,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $85,550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,775,000 after acquiring an additional 504,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after purchasing an additional 245,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.