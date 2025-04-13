Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

