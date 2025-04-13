Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $60.84 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210,179 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $60,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

GE opened at $181.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.59. General Electric has a 52 week low of $146.78 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

