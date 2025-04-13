Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $37.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $37,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

