Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $37.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $37,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.