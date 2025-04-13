RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OPP opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

