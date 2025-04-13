Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $1,248,506.40 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,506.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,229.26. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $59.55 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7,305.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 380,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

