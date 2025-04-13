Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.26.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $459.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.92 and a 200 day moving average of $443.29. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

