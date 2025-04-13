Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

