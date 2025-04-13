Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,522 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Interface worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after purchasing an additional 246,726 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 688.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 224,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 218,113 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Interface by 385.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 240,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 190,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.72%.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,725.66. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

