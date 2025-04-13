Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.12% of Revolve Group worth $192,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Revolve Group
In related news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $1,390,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,890. The trade was a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,781 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolve Group
Revolve Group Stock Down 0.8 %
RVLV stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.