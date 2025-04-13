Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 1.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 18,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $1,152,040.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,698.35. This represents a 24.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.5 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

