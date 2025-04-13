Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RSG opened at $244.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

