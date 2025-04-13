Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – April 13th

Bank of New York Mellon, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, Rockwell Automation, Quanta Services, CMS Energy, and WEC Energy Group are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that produce or are heavily involved in generating energy from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, or biomass. These investments allow investors to support and potentially profit from the growth of sustainable energy technologies that aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate environmental impacts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,804,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 37,613,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,181,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. 4,021,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,696. Southern has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.27.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.01. 1,536,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $308.70.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $7.20 on Friday, reaching $269.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.53.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,111. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.84. 1,855,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,502. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

