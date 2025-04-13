Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,900 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $240.34. The company has a market cap of $530.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.66.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $673.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

